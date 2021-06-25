DNR Warns of Statewide Weekend Fire Danger, Implements New Burn Restrictions
Submitted by Washington State Department of Natural Resources. As temperatures around the state continue to climb and weather forecasts project historic heat on the horizon, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging residents to avoid starting outdoor fires. DNR is also increasing the fire danger ratings and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels, and expanding burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands in Washington on both sides of the Cascades.www.thurstontalk.com