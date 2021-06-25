Xbox games are set for beast mode with AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution

Nowadays, we witness the most massive game development for Xbox, either indie, or huge projects. Although there is an antithesis that playing games is harmful to eyes and mental health, video games play an important role in our society. There is an opinion that games can be utilized even in the studying process at schools and universities. In fact, gamers buy relevant products for several reasons: some want to enjoy the touching story, others want to see the game mechanics and features, and there are those want to get pleasure from graphics. However, we would like to pose a question to you: how about using an XBOX game as a concentration trainer? You may not recognize it, but some video games can improve your concentration skills, even on a subconscious level. So, what games are the top dogs for better focusing? Let’s find out!