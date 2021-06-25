Cancel
Xbox games are set for beast mode with AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox and AMD have confirmed that FidelityFX Super Resolution is now available in the Xbox GDK for developers to preview, covering both Xbox consoles and Windows 10. The implementation of this new technology opens the doors for a future where games could run at high framerates without the need to lose visual fidelity.

