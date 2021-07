Sometimes taking a break and traveling alone, with friends or family is essential at least once a year. As humans, we spend most of our time repeating the same pattern of things, going from the office and back home, from the classroom to study groups. It is almost endless, and we forget the need to take time off the daily hustle. Many countries are finally opening up to tourists and travelers, so it is time to make that trip. These are tips to help you stay safe when finally traveling for that vacation.