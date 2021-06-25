Schmigadoon! Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key Fell Into a Musical and Can’t Get Out
Don’t you just hate it when you wander into a mystical town in the middle of the woods full of people who burst into song and dance? Keegan-Michael Key’s character is not a fan of the idea in the upcoming Apple TV+ show Schmigadoon!, nor is he aware that the town in question is a riff on that other time-hopping village from Brigadoon. In the show, he and Cecily Strong, who is much more of a fan of musicals, are a bickering couple who wander into Schmigadoon, realize they can’t leave without finding true love, and also realize that true love is apparently not what they have.www.vulture.com