Only 28 positive COVID-19 cases after pilot entertainment events involving 58,000 people

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 28 people who attended pilot events researching the impact of large-scale gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic tested positive for the virus. That’s according to new data released by scientists working for the UK government’s Events Research Programme (ERP), which was commissioned in February to help determine the roadmap out of lockdown restrictions. This is in addition to initial results first shared last month.

Public Healthdjmag.com

28 COVID-19 cases recorded from 58,000 attendants at UK pilot events, report shows

UK pilot events recorded 28 COVID-19 cases from 58,000 attendees, according to the official report. The Government's Event Research Programme (ERP) report was published on Friday 25th June and includes data from gatherings including two indoor club events in Liverpool with a combined crowd of 6,000 people. A marquee concert, also in Merseyside, the BRIT Awards, and F.A. Cup Final are among the other dates that contributed to the study.
