Jennifer Aniston was unaware of ‘self-torture’ Matthew Perry suffered on set in Friends

By Jed Leather
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
Jennifer Aniston has revealed she was unaware of the pressures co-star Matthew Perry was suffering from during the long-running show.

Perry said on the recent reunion that he would ‘go into convulsions’ on set if the audience didn’t laugh at the jokes he cracked as Chandler.

The 51-year-old admitted: “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. And it’s not healthy, for sure.”

Appearing on The Today Show, Aniston said: “I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt.”

