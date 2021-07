A woman has been charged with murder after the body of London pensioner Mee Kuen Chong was found in Devon.Jemma Mitchell, 36, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today following her arrest at a residential address in Kilburn, north London, on Tuesday evening.Chong, 67, who was also known as Deborah, had gone missing from her home in Wembley, north London, on 11 June. On 27 June, more than two weeks after she went missing, a body was found more than 200 miles away from her home. It was discovered in woodland area on Bennett Road in the seaside town of Salcombe,...