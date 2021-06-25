Canal and Beaches Closed After Gas Tanker Overturned near Houghton, Michigan
All hands on deck as clean up continues in Haughton and Hancock, Michigan following to gasoline spill. A tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline was involved in a roll over accident on US-41 in Hancock Thursday morning. Gas spilled on to the roadway and into a storm drain that lead to the Portage Canal. Hancock is just 45 miles South of the Northern most tip of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Portage Canal runs between Hancock and Haughton. This lead to quick action from many organizations according to uppermichiganssource.com,wrkr.com