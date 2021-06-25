Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage, MI

Canal and Beaches Closed After Gas Tanker Overturned near Houghton, Michigan

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All hands on deck as clean up continues in Haughton and Hancock, Michigan following to gasoline spill. A tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline was involved in a roll over accident on US-41 in Hancock Thursday morning. Gas spilled on to the roadway and into a storm drain that lead to the Portage Canal. Hancock is just 45 miles South of the Northern most tip of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Portage Canal runs between Hancock and Haughton. This lead to quick action from many organizations according to uppermichiganssource.com,

wrkr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Houghton, MI
Portage, MI
Traffic
City
Portage, MI
City
Hancock, MI
Hancock, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Canal#Great Lakes#Uppermichiganssource Com#Wuphd#Energy#Egle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
EPA
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Work from Harbor is the Best Way to Work from Home in Michigan

Work habits changed during the pandemic and some people are still working from home, What if you could work from your boat? Of course it's a thing in Michigan. At 3,288 miles, Michigan's shoreline is second-longest only to Alaska in length. The Great Lakes State owns the recognition for the most miles of freshwater coastline in the entire country, and we have almost as many lakes as Minnesota's 10,000. California is the only state with more registered boats, and they only win by about 50,000.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Is The Coldest In The Country Right Now

Did you walk outside this morning and think to yourself, "It's a little chilly"? If you did, that's because it is unseasonably cold, even for Michigan! Michiganders are used to cold winters. Even a chilly Fall is expected, but its JULY!. Michigan is chalking up the coldest temperatures in the...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Woman Destroys Record by Eating 50 Chili Dogs at West Michigan Bar

A mysterious woman walked into a West Michigan bar, destroyed their chili dog eating record then went to Dairy Queen. Molly Schuyler is in her early 40's and has been a professional competitive eater since 2012. She's famous enough to have her own wiki page. Wikipedia tells us that she's from Minnesota but currently lives in Maryland. We don't know if that info is up to date, but it wouldn't be unusual for a professional competitive eater to travel the country to eat. In fact, last June a social media star named Raina Huang from California took on a Kalamazoo eating challenge and killed it. You can see that whole story by clicking here.
LifestylePosted by
1077 WRKR

Eleven Unique Sites and Oddities to See in the Great Lakes State

Forget the everyday things in Michigan and check out some of these weird ones. Michigan is definitely home to an insane amount of things to do and see. The Mitten's great outdoors provide us with endless opportunities like camping, hunting, hiking, fishing, and so much more. However, when you dig deeper, you'll find a bunch of weird things to check out too.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

[Gallery] See What’s Left At Battle Creek McCamly Hotel Liquidation

Think of it as the last step before a re-birth. Downtown Battle Creek's McCamly Plaza Hotel shut down almost two years ago. Then plan was for it do become a Hilton Double-Tree, but plan that fell through, so Battle Creek Unlimited stepped up and bought the place and said we'll do it ourselves, sort of. The facility is in the latter stages of a liquidation sale. You can see pictures of what's left, below, if you scroll down.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Ride Lake Huron Side of Michigan

I did some serious riding on the bike this past weekend and had never been on the Lake Huron side of the Michigan and it turned out to be a great ride. I have been doing a lot of yard projects this year on the off weekends and the other weekends have been spent with my son fishing and swimming so I had not had time to get the bike out and doing any riding.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Check To See If You Got Your Michigan Bear Permit

If you applied for your Michigan bear hunting permit, now is the time to check to see if you have been selected. Not every hunter in Michigan is a bear hunter, but for those who enjoy the sport, there is nothing like being in the woods and suddenly a 500 pound black bear steps into view.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Fastest Police Car Isn’t a Car at All, and it’s Made in Michigan

There's a new sheriff in town: the Ford F-150. The new Police Responder is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle. Watch for it in your mirror this Fall. Squad cars have come a long way since the classic black and white sedans of The Blues Brothers and Smokey & the Bandit movies. It was the 1980s when the police began to add real sports cars to their squads of uniform Crown Vics and Chevy Caprices with the gumball on top and bull bar on front. Remember the first time you saw a Mustang lettered up and parked in the median? It didn't feel like you even had a chance to outrun that. In 2002, Michigan State Police had a Camaro that would hit 159 mph. The Dodge Chargers added some muscle to the force for a time, before law enforcement vehicles began trending towards SUVs. Today, a beefed-up Ford F-150 is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle on the road.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Kalamazoo County

Roundabouts are still trouble, but Drake may be just as dangerous. This roundup of Kalamazoo's most dangerous intersections might make you change your commute. The Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit has collected the data on where traffic crashes happen the most across the state. Zooming in on Kalamazoo County's most dangerous intersections, you'll recognize some of the usual suspects in the lineup. While the roundabout at Sprinkle Rd and Cork St surprisingly doesn't even make the top 5, it is clear that Drake Rd is dangerous.
Detroit, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

VIDEO: Terrifying Fireworks Explosion Apparently Erupts Into Chaos In Detroit

UPDATE: Information is starting to come out that this may have actually happened in Toledo, OH. A video which has already reached 1 million views apparently emanating from Detroit, Michigan shows a fireworks display gone terribly wrong. After a fire started at the fireworks sight, it caused the entire fireworks collection to ignite, causing panic and mass chaos as people fled for their life and safety. There is no indication as to where this took place in the video description, although multiple people are confirming it came from Southwest Detroit in the comment section.
AccidentsPosted by
1077 WRKR

Stranger Helps Family Narrowly Escape House Fire in Plainfield Township

The pictures and video of this horrendous house fire in West Michigan are terrifying. At about 4:30 A.M. on the 4th of July, Toni Jolman woke up to her dogs barking and a newspaper delivery man banging on the door yelling that her house was on fire. She told Wood TV 8 that without that man banging on the door, her family may not be alive today,
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

One Star Reviews of Five-Star Kalamazoo Restaurants

Even the best restaurants get terrible reviews. We looked at ten of the top-rated restaurants in Kalamazoo and what it is that people hated most about them. There is something seriously wrong in Kalamazoo with the aggressive, egomaniacal restauranteurs. People love to complain. Sometimes a staff member may be having...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

$85M Luxury Superyacht Spotted Cruising Michigan Waters

Aside from the freighters, this may be the biggest vessel on the Great Lakes. The magnificent 209' international luxury yacht 'Scout' is in Michigan waters. Billionaire James Berwind and his partner Kevin Clark began making sketches on a napkin of a ship designed to be a semi-permanent base from which they could explore the world. A few years and $85 million later, they set sail on their dream voyage. With a helicopter pad and a hot tub with a swim-up bar, this boat just might be nicer than your house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy