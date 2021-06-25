Cancel
Lottery

Illinois Giving Away Millions In Vax Lottery, Here’s The Schedule

By Riley O'Neil
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've gotten the COVID-19 vaccination, you probably did it to protect yourself from contracting the coronavirus, expecting no reward whatsoever beyond virus avoidance. And, truth be told, given the odds of a lottery win, that's probably all you'll get out of being vaccinated. However, nobody plays the lottery because they think the odds of winning are in their favor, and that's maybe how we should look at Illinois' vaccine lottery. There's a pile of money and scholarships up for grabs, and who knows, you might win.

1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Illinois State
Morgantown, WVmybuckhannon.com

Another millionaire: West Virginia gives away second cash prize in vaccine lottery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One woman’s life was changed forever today when she received a $1 million prize from the State of West Virginia. Sharon Turner was personally greeted by Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was the lucky West Virginian whose name had been drawn as the latest million-dollar prize winner of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Lottery GIves Players More Chances To Win With Seven Celebration Stops

CHICAGO - The Illinois Lottery launched its very first instant ticket, 7-11-21, in 1975, bringing players millions of dollars in prizes over the past 45 years. With the actual date of 7/11/21 occurring this year, there is no better time to celebrate this legendary ticket! To make the most of these numbers aligning, the Illinois Lottery is giving its players more chances to win with seven “celebration-stops” at selected Illinois Lottery retailers across the State during the month Continue Reading
Illinois StateLincoln Courier

Illinois' first vaccine lottery 'All In For The Win' drawing is soon. Here's what to know

Illinois officials will pick the first $1 million winner in its COVID-19 vaccine lottery on July 8. Three $150,000 college scholarship winners also will be drawn that day. The $10 million vaccine promotion in Illinois, called “All In For The Win,” is designed to thank people who already have received at least one dose of vaccine and as an incentive for people who have not gotten a shot to get one, according to Gov. JB Pritzker.
Illinois StatePantagraph

First state COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawings are Thursday. Illinois to give $10 million in prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents over summer.

CHICAGO — The first drawings in the state’s vaccine lottery are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, when one vaccinated Illinois resident will be awarded a $1 million prize and three vaccinated students will receive $150,000 scholarships. In an effort to encourage the public to get vaccinated, Illinois is offering $7 million...
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Illinois vaccine lottery begins

The first drawing for the state's COVID-19 vaccine lottery took place Thursday. The initial prize in the All In For the Win promotion is $1 million. College scholarships worth $150,000 each will also be awarded to three lucky teens. Winners will be picked from the pool of Illinoisans who received...
Lottery13abc.com

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give away more than $5 million

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Meijer and the Michigan Association of United Ways in announcing a new vaccine incentive program created to encourage more Michiganders in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes will give vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win a combined total of over $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships through a lottery-style raffle.
Illinois StateKankakee Daily Journal

THEIR VIEW: Illinois gives your money away

Let’s see if we understand this. Because of the combination of a record volume of unemployment claims due to the pandemic, unquantifiable identity theft fraud and the state’s own incompetence, the Illinois Department of Employment Security overpaid unemployment benefits by more than $120 million. And now, in a law signed...
PoliticsPosted by
967 The Eagle

1st Legal Weed Lounge Opens In Illinois & Could Be Game Changer

A game-changer for Illinois could be the opening of the first marijuana lounge in the state. Illinois does have legal recreational cannabis but even so, some of the laws are restrictive. For Instance, you can purchase weed at a dispensary but you can not smoke it there. You have to take it back to the comforts of your own home.
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

Why You Need to Turn Around When You See A Purple Fence Post in IL

Purple is one of my daughters' favorite colors, but it turns out the color purple has a pretty important meaning for land owners in Illinois. Have you ever taken a hike, a jog, or a bike ride and come across a randomly placed post painted purple? Perhaps you were hunting and came across one? Or maybe you saw a fence with purple painted posts and thought, hmm....these people must really like the color purple? Well, that is not the message the posts and fences are meaning to convey.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean

There’s a secluded and hidden beach in Palmyra, Indiana, that few Hoosiers know about, and it’s absolutely perfect if you’re looking for some peace and tranquility during the warmest months of the year. Pristine blue waters and a sandy beach will make you think you’ve gone to the Bahamas for the day! It turns out […] The post The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean appeared first on Only In Your State.
Illinois StatePosted by
1440 WROK

Saturday Is “Unplug Illinois Day,” Can You Do It?

Of course you can do it. A better question probably would be whether or not you would even want to do it. Personally, I have to admit that the idea of going for a full day without using any of my electronic devices holds little, if any, appeal for me. I'll also admit that I have at least two family members who would lose their minds at the thought of unplugging for more than 30 seconds.

