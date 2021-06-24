POLL: As a Drinker, Would You Date Someone Who Didn’t Drink?

The concept of a part of your worth being attributed to whether or not you have a significant other may seem outlandish, but it’s far too real given the social pressures to be in a relationship. While living single, questions surrounding where you stand when it comes to committing to a relationship are sure to arise: “Am I more valuable when I have a partner? When there's a market for me? What then, if no one is trying to date me?” You might even wonder, “Should I date him or her, even though I’m not sure I like them that way?”