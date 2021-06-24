Cancel
Relationship Advice

POLL: As a Drinker, Would You Date Someone Who Didn’t Drink?

By Johnny Thrash
I would think most non-drinkers (especially recovering alcoholics) wouldn’t be interested in dating someone who drinks, but what about drinkers’ dating preferences?. I’ve never really given it any thought, but as a drinker, I guess I would rather that my partner also drank. However, it wouldn’t be a deal-breaker for me if she didn’t drink. My wife likes to have a few drinks with me, but I definitely wouldn’t leave her if she quit.

What are your thoughts?
