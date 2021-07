Authorities are investigating the cause of a garage fire that shut down a late little league game in Owego July 1. Tioga County Emergency Services officials say the blaze at a structure at 171 Talcott Street next to Hyde Park drew firefighters from Owego and Apalachin at around 9:13 p.m. and kept crews on the scene for three and a half hours. Firefighters were able to go back to their stations at around 12:45 a.m. July 2.