HBO Max July 2021 Schedule Including the HBO Lineup

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has announced the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in July, as well as what is leaving next month. In addition to the HBO Max July 2021 lineup, we’ve also included what is specifically coming to and leaving HBO. You can watch a video which...

www.vitalthrills.com
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

10 things to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more in July 2021

Summer has arrived in the northern hemisphere, but you shouldn't think that the world's leading streamers are taking a vacation from releasing new content. Netflix, Amazon Prime and other big platforms are set to bring some of the year's biggest blockbuster movies and TV shows into your homes in July 2021. There'll be something for everyone, then, if you need a break from topping up your tan.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

As we say goodbye to June and welcome in July, the various streaming services have a ton of great titles coming our way. Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are delivering so many must-see movies and TV shows over the next seven days that you’ll be spoilt for choice no matter what combination of platforms you’re subscribed to. Countless legendary just-licensed content drops throughout the week, but it’s the unmissable original material you should really keep an eye out for.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Is The Forever Purge available to stream on HBO Max?

The Forever Purge is the newest film in The Purge franchise and once thought to be the final film in the popular film series. However, franchise creator James DeMonaco recently said that The Forever Purge might not be the final film, after all. As the film releases in theaters tomorrow,...
TV Seriescinelinx.com

New to HBO Max in July 2021

July brings a spectacular line-up of programming, kicking off with the Warner Bros. Pictures No Sudden Move, the return of Gossip Girl, and more!. Originals debuting in the month include “Gossip Girl,” an extension of the pop culture classic that takes us back to the Upper East Side, finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance; documentary series “100 Foot Wave,” limited series “The White Lotus,” a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort; reality dating series “FBOY Island;” the premiere of “Tom and Jerry in New York” and the season two premiere of “The Dog House: UK.” The season one part two finale of “Genera+ion,” season two finale of “Full Bloom,” and season two finale of “Betty” will all be available to stream in the month.
TV SeriesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Everything That’s Coming to HBO Max in July

Buckle up, because it’s officially Cancer season, and with it comes a whole new crop of TV and film offerings from HBO Max. (Yes, that includes the season premiere of Gossip Girl that we’ve all been desperately awaiting—or is that just me?) Below, take a look at everything that’s coming to HBO Max this July:
TV ShowsCollider

Here's What's Leaving HBO Max in July 2021

While HBO Max may be one of the best streaming services around in terms of the quality of films and TV shows you can watch on it, it also has a fairly high turnover rate. Indeed, the movies leaving HBO Max in July 2021 are plenty and fantastic, and you should prioritize watching a number of them before they leave the streaming service.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Made for Love’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

The dark comedy starring Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano launched in April to strong reviews. HBO Max will again return to the world of techno-paranoia. The WarnerMedia-backed streamer has handed out a second season renewal for its dark comedy Made for Love. The half-hour series starring Cristin Milioti,...
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

“No Sudden Move” Landing Soon On HBO Max – Check Out All Updates

Finally, the official trailer of “No Sudden Move” is out and the fans are electrified to enjoy another exciting crime thriller. Check out the latest updates about HBO’s next big project, “No Sudden Move”. The month of July is going to be a blast for HBO Max’s audience. The network...
TV & VideosComicBook

Both Punisher Movies Are Now Streaming on HBO Max

HBO Max now has The Punisher and Punisher: War Zone ready to stream. July’s beginning means that streaming services are adjusting their libraries. Marvel’s dark action movies make the leap over to a Warner Bros. Ray Stevenson and Thomas Jane had their turns as Frank Castle. (A lot of modern fans would point to Jon Bernthal as the definitive version.) But, you can feel free to debate which is the better version as both are more available this month. With the Netflix series kind of done, it feels like there’s room for the character in some other phase. However, there’s no real timetable for a new Punisher show or movie in the current MCU. For now, go hit HBO Max and enjoy what the past has to offer.
Comicsepicstream.com

10 Best Anime on HBO Max to Watch

Anime might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of HBO Max – the best American movies and series are more on brand – but this is not to say that the popular streaming platform doesn’t have its fair share of good anime! We browsed the anime library of HBO Max for you and gleaned some of their best anime titles to watch:
TV ShowsPosted by
defpen

‘The Chris Rock Show’ Lands On HBO Max

HBO Max is already home to The Boondocks and The Dave Chapelle Show. Now, they are adding another classic comedy to their streaming platform, The Chris Rock Show. The first two season of the classic show are now available on the streaming platform. “We’re thrilled to have The Chris Rock...
MoviesComicBook

Keanu Reeves' Constantine Is Leaving HBO Max Tonight

The 2005 Constantine film starring Keanu Reeves, one of the earliest examples of a Big Two comic book adaptation that was rated R, is leaving HBO Max tonight. The film, which had a fifteenth anniversary panel at last year's Comic-Con@Home, might be a part of the DC Universe collection at HBO Max, but as with most DC movies produced and released prior to the launch of the streaming platform, Warner Bros. has licensing and streaming deals in place that allow them to move around, rather than being locked in exclusively at HBO Max. The same happens with the Christopher Reeve Superman movies, the Dark Knight trilogy, and other high-demand DC films.
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

HBO Max Pirate Comedy 'Our Flag Means Death' Adds Five to Cast, Including 'Cruella' Star Joel Fry

The HBO Max pirate comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” has five new additions to its cast: Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Guz Khan, Matt Maher and Joel Fry, most recently seen in Disney’s “Cruella.” They will be joined alongside previously announced members Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill Vico Ortiz, and “Flight of the Conchords” alum and series lead Rhys Darby.
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Max Renews Critically Acclaimed Dark Comedy for Season 2

HBO Max has renewed critically acclaimed dark comedy Made for Love for a second season. The streaming service announced the news on Monday, revealing that fans will get to see what comes next after the major revelations of the Season 1 finale. Notably, one big change for Season 2 is executive producers Christina Lee and Alissa Nutting will now co-showrun the series.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Lovecraft Country Not Renewed for a Second Season at HBO Max

HBO said in a statement to Deadline that the network isn’t moving forward with the second season of Lovecraft Country. The strong viewership and dedicated fans didn’t guarantee a renewal, but so many were certain a season two was coming. Even showrunner Misha Green (co-creator of WGN’s Underground) was convinced she had it in the bag because she’s expressed her vision for what a second season would look like. “I envision a second season that carries on the spirit of Matt Ruff’s novel by continuing to reclaim the genre storytelling space that people of color have typically been left out of.”

