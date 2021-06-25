Big recruiting weekend for Rutgers football; N.J.’s top 2023 recruit recaps visit
Hundreds of high school football recruits will collide at Rutgers this weekend as the Scarlet Knights conclude their summer camp series. Simultaneously, select recruits will take unofficial visits, which have occurred daily since the recruiting dead period ended on June 1. We will highlight some of Rutgers' top targets who will sweep through campus. But, first, let's recap the unofficial visit of one of the biggest, most highly-recruited defensive tackles in the country.