NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police remind residents to lock their cars and secure valuables after eight cars were broken into over 4th of July weekend. The morning of July 3, New Canaan police responded to a report of two vehicles broken into overnight at a residence on Hawks Hill Road. Both a red and blue Volkswagen were left unlocked in the driveway. A key fob was reported missing from one car while a wallet was reported missing from the other.