Seventh inning boost gives Post 14 win Thursday

The Jamestown Post 14 Legion baseball team chose as good a time as any to buckle down at the plate. The Eagles knocked in six runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 10-2 victory over the Gillette Riders on Thursday in the opening round of the 36th Annual Hdlacky Legion Baseball Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. Post 14 took on Excelsior #1 today and will take on Williston Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Final scores were unavailable.