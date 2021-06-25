Cancel
$30 Million Swimming Pool To Open At State Park In Northern Westchester

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park got a new $30 million swimming pool. Photo Credit: Foursquare User P.H.

A state park in the Hudson Valley is getting a $30 million improvement as they open up a brand new swimming pool to replace an outdated facility originally built in the 1960s.

Officials in New York announced the opening of a $30 million swimming pool at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights as part of a larger project to improve facilities at the state parks system’s largest pool, which covers just under an acre in surface area.

"The swimming pool at Frank D. Roosevelt State Park will provide family fun for residents and visitors,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “With investment from New York State, the pool will feature a new modern structure and upgraded facilities that will draw tourists to the region, boost local small businesses, and provide safe recreation for children and families to enjoy.”

The “nearly 328-by-128-foot pool has a zero-depth entry slope leading toward a deep end of nine feet, (and) a total of 26 new entertaining and colorful spray features placed at various depths enliven the pool's main wading section," state officials said.

The new pool was constructed inside of the old pool’s footprint, which now has a surface area of nearly 42,000-square-feet and a water volume of approximately 1.3 million gallons.

Officials noted that the park's original swimming pool was constructed in 1963 and “had reached the end of its useful life.”

“For decades, the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park Pool has been the place for countless families to cool off and have fun, and I'm excited we've been able to renew this popular facility,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said.

 “The project is another big step forward in preserving and improving our exceptional State Park system, which is crucial to community vitality as well as our tourism industry and economy.”

Hudson Valley Sen. Pete Harckham said that after a year of avoiding one another due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new pool could be a welcome beacon of recreation for area residents and families.

“Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park is one of the Hudson Valley's top family-friendly outdoor recreation areas, especially during the summer because of its swimming pool. After being operated at a reduced capacity during the pandemic, news of the pool's opening and improvements will be welcomed by many—it's a great place to cool off on those hot, sunny days.”

Other improvements at the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park pool, according to officials, include:

  • New poolside restroom building;
  • Renovated concession building and lifeguard locker room;
  • Sustainability improvements, including modern, efficient water filtration equipment;
  • Refurbished lawns and new shade trees;
  • New lifeguard and first aid pavilion.

“New York is home to some of the world's best parks and outdoor recreation opportunities, and Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park is no exception," Cuomo said.

"Our ongoing investments in our state parks system are boosting tourism all across the state, and these improvements will offer yet another exciting new experience for residents and visitors alike to enjoy for generations to come."

