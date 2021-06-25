Cancel
Connecticut State

One Hospitalized In I-84 Shooting, Suspect Armed, Dangerous

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
A suspect considered "armed and dangerous" Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an "armed and dangerous" suspect following a shooting on I-84 in Connecticut that left one hospitalized.

Connecticut State Police troopers were dispatched to the stretch of I-84 in New Haven County, in Cheshire near the Waterbury town line, at Exit 26 early on Friday, June 25, where there was a report of a shooting.

One victim was transported to an area hospital following the shooting, police said, though the extent of the injuries was not known as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as police search for a male suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to State Police, they are working with the Wolcott and Southington Police Departments with a search being conducted in the area of Rogers Orchards.

Police said that the scene is still “active, fluid, and ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

