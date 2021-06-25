Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Untold Truth Of Metroid Dread

By Aaron Greenbaum
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost every year, Nintendo announces a new "Super Mario," "Legend of Zelda," or "Fire Emblem" game, but new entries in franchises such as "Star Fox," "F-Zero," and "Metroid" are rare. "F-Zero" seemingly only lives on through Captain Falcon's permanent placement in "Super Smash Bros.," while the last "Star Fox" game was the disastrous "Star Fox Zero." On the other hand, "Metroid" has received the most attention out of these oft-forgotten franchises, with the newest entry being 2021's "Metroid Dread," a long-rumored return to the franchise's 2D roots.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshio Sakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroid Fusion#Nintendo Treehouse#New Nintendo#Game Design#Retro Studios#The Nintendo Ds#Grace The Nintendo Switch#Ign#Unseen 64#Mercurysteam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Assassin's Creed
News Break
Nintendo
Related
IGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. This page contains information on the Ancient Cistern dungeon, including how to get the Whip, and defeat its boss, Koloktos. Video Guide - Ancient Cistern Part 1. Upon entering the Ancient Cistern you will find yourself in a flooded...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

New Metroid Dread Videos Highlight Phantom Cloak Ability

Metroid Dread is one of the most anticipated games of this year. A sequel to Metroid Fusion and the final game in the Metroid saga fans have been eagerly awaiting Samus' return. New clips have been released showing off the new Phantom Cloak ability that hides Samus from the deadly EMMI threat.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Metroid Dread footage highlights speed, new abilities, and enemies

New Metroid Dread footage, which gives us the most extended look at Samus back in action after a long hiatus, has surfaced. The footage comes from an earlier Nintendo Treehouse but has since been isolated in a Tweet by GameSpot. The footage gives a decent look at what to expect from the return of Samus, and it all seems fairly action-packed.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

The Metroid Dread Report reveals more on the game and its new antagonist

Metroid Dread, the long-awaited fifth entry in the 2D Metroid series, was triumphantly announced at Nintendo’s E3 Direct earlier this month. Fans rejoiced and pre-orders were quickly placed, but there were still so many questions left unanswered by the game’s reveal trailer and subsequent Treehouse Live demonstration. The minds at Nintendo know we’re as ravenous as a starved infant Metroid for more info, and have begun drip-feeding us new details on the game via Twitter posts that link to a news blog titled: ‘Metroid Dread Report’.
Video GamesIGN

Metroid Dread's E.M.M.I. Enemies Aren't Insta-Kill - But They're Pretty Close

Samus' biggest threat in will be the E.M.M.I, and while they won't insta-kill our favorite intergalactic bounty hunter, the chances of surviving when caught are pretty slim. The E.M.M.I. (Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier) were the focus of Nintendo's Metroid Dread Report Vol. 2 - an extensive look at these fearsome foes and how Samus will be able to fight against them.
Destructoid

The Ultimate Metroid Guide: Every game ranked

It's your boi MajinRotty back on my bullshit. Listen, I happen to fancy myself the greatest Metroid fan of all-time; so much of a fanboy that even the Prime trilogy isn't Metroid enough for me. And you know me; I always make sure I use a rigorous and impartial process to determine such things, which I may be willing to disclose for the low, low price of 1 bitcoin. That's it. Just one. You can't beat that price! But that's neither here nor there. Point is, I happen to be a Metroid expert of sorts, and therefore based on my self-anointed proclamations you should definitely take my opinions on it seriously. Let's get into it.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

New Official Details on Metroid: Dread’s E.M.M.I. Robots Revealed

After its official reveal this year at E3, Metroid: Dread has been shaping up to be one of Nintendo’s most experimental games coming out this year. Instead of its usual target audience, Nintendo looks to be taking the Metroid franchise in a darker direction, leaning into the horror elements which have been present in the game ever since Super Metroid on the SNES. A major part of that tension in Metroid: Dread will reportedly come from the E.M.M.I. robots hunting Samus: terrifying, nigh-unstoppable machines that will hunt the player without remorse. Just recently, Nintendo released a report further detailing just what the E.M.M.I. are and how they’ll integrate into the mazelike world of Metroid: Dread.
Destructoid

Nintendo gives us a deep dive of the new Metroid Dread enemies

but the echo of the announcement has been deafening throughout the Metroid community. People are really excited for this revival of the classic timeline, to the point where old Metroid games are topping the charts. Thankfully, a new blog has dished out some sweet Metroid Dread info. It’s essentially...

Comments / 0

Community Policy