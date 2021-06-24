There’s A Week of Rain in the Forecast

Hitting the news just days ahead of the most crowded lake weekend of the year, Oklahoma officials are urging caution as Blue Green Algae blooms are quickly populating in lakes all over the state. While it exists almost all summer long in most every body of water, when it blooms, experts try to educate the lake crowd on just how toxic these blooms can be. Just off the cuff, if you're exposed to this slimy foul smelling organism, the symptoms can range from a headache to general stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. The toxins these blooms produce can irritate your skin, eyes, nose and throat, and if it's particularly potent, neurological issues can arise in the form of muscle weakness and dizziness. It does not sound fun at all.