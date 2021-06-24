Cancel
Environment

There’s A Week of Rain in the Forecast

By Kelso
 19 days ago
Just when things are starting to dry out, it looks like Mother Nature has it in for us again in Southwest Oklahoma. Currently, everyday from Sunday through Friday has some sort of precipitation in the forecast, many days a predicted for storms. This is a bummer for me because I'm tired of mowing my grass already. Don't get me wrong, I love yard work and I really like having a lush green carpet of bermuda grass to walk through, but when the temps are high like it has been the last few weeks, I'm totally OK with the summer dormancy that bermuda embraces when it doesn't get enough water.

