Apple’s iOS 14.5 Boosted A Key Android App Profitability Factor By 2.5X
And as a result, Android apps are getting more profitable. Apple’s recent iOS 14.5 update essentially deprecated the IDFA, Apple’s identifier for advertisers, by making it opt-in by consumers. That makes mobile advertising safer and more private, but it also makes it harder to measure and value. Based on a $1.5 billion slice of adspend that I studied last week for marketing measurement firm Singular, advertisers began shifting dollars to Android — which is still fully measurable — at just about the same time as Apple released iOS 14.5: the week of April 26. (Full disclosure: Singular is a consulting client.)www.forbes.com