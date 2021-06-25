Dirt Bike Crash Leaves One Dead In York

Fulton and East Princess streets in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One man has died following a two vehicle crash in York on Thursday, according to the York County coroner.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Fulton and East Princess streets around 7:30 p.m.

The man driving the dirt bike hit the side of an SUV while trying to pass it, according to the coroner's report.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The driver of the SUV driver was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.