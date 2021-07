In recent weeks there has been nothing but talk of Summerslam and the alleged return of John Cena, with the leader of the Chain Gang now missing from the rings of the company that launched him in the Olympus of the pro-wrestling world, the WWE, for over a year John Cena's last effort was that of the very first Firefly Fun House match of Wrestlemania 36 when a Fiend in excellent shape had beaten him in a cinematic match that retraced the entire career of the multiple champion in a rather obscure way.