Long Beach, CA

Off-Duty, Rookie Lifeguard Riding Bike Home On NY Boardwalk Saves Swimmer In Distress

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
An off-duty lifeguard came to the rescue of a swimmer in distress at National Boulevard Beach in Long beach. Photo Credit: Long Beach Fire Department

A fast-acting, off-duty lifeguard on his way home from work on his bike came to the rescue of a swimmer in distress off a Long Island boardwalk, officials said.

City of Long Beach rookie lifeguard Nickoli Alfasi was riding his bike home from work at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 when he spotted a swimmer in distress on the National Boulevard Beach.

Officials said that Alfasi - the son of Louis Alfasi, an Executive Officer of the Long Beach Professional Firefighters - notified the Long Beach Police Department before going into the water and rescuing the swimmer, who was being swept around the jetty by the current.

Conveniently, the Long Beach Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team was setting up for a training exercise on Riverside Boulevard at the same time, and were able to respond to the scene within minutes to assist Alfasi with the rescue.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, the Water Rescue Team - many of whom are trained lifeguards - and other off-duty Long Beach lifeguards assisted Alfasi and were able to bring the simmer to shore.

The victim was treated at the beach and released at the scene without further incident.

