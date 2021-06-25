Fayetteville man arrested in parking garage shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car in a parking garage on Dickson Street, according to a probable cause report. In the report, Fayetteville police said officers responded to the parking garage at 609 W. Dickson St. for a shooting on June 13. Police said video surveillance from the parking garage showed a fight and one person holding a handgun. The person with the gun shot three times as one vehicle left the parking garage.