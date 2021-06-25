Prince of Peace School's Rocket Team Participated in National Finals
Lake Villa, IL -- June 2021 -- Prince of Peace Catholic School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon school, is pleased to announce that its rocketry team, the Redhawk Rocketeers, successfully participated in the 19th annual national finals for The American Rocketry Challenge (TARC). On Saturday, June 12, The Redhawk Rocketeers launched at Bong Recreation Area in Kansasville, WI. They were among the 100 groups of finalists.www.dailyherald.com