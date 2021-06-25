Cancel
Georgia State

Justice Department Announces Challenge to Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department announced Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its recently enacted voting restrictions. “Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia’s election laws were enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.”

