Ludacris and Tyrese share the inside story behind ‘F9: The Fast Saga’

This post contains spoilers for Fast 9. In fulfillment of some sort of gear-head prophecy, the Fast & Furious movie franchise vrooms right past the surly bonds of Earth in F9 and sends two of its characters, Ludacris’s tech whiz Tej and Tyrese Gibson’s wisecracking Roman, into orbit. Improbably, they shoot up into space in an airtight, rocket-fueled Pontiac Fiero (though director Justin Lin insists the science checks out). More believably, Tyrese really wasn’t sure if the jaunt into space was the best idea for the movie. “I had to ask them, were they serious?” he told Vulture over the phone. “Then I asked them again.” Then he proposed that, maybe, instead of Roman, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey, also a tech whiz, would be a better fit for space travel. But Lin persisted, and so Tyrese put on his “hot-ass yellow suit” and filmed his space scenes in front of a green screen. After seeing the audience reaction at the film’s premiere, he’s glad he did. “My phone is going crazy!” He said. “Not just about us going to outer space, but about what I ended up saying and doing when I went to outer space.” While basking in the glow of the enthusiasm for Roman’s space voyage, Tyrese also talked to Vulture about proudly owning the role of comic relief, Roman’s belief that the Fast family has become immortal, and his memories of shooting his first appearance in the franchise with the late director John Singleton.