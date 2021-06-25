Cancel
Justice Department to sue Georgia over voting restrictions

By Evan Perez, Devan Cole, CNN
Fox5 KVVU
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department plans to announce a lawsuit Friday against Georgia over new voting restrictions, according to people briefed on the matter. The state law passed in the wake of former President Donald Trump's election defeat imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Justice Department imposes moratorium on federal executions

The Justice Department will pause federal executions as it reviews policies and procedures associated with the process, the agency announced Thursday. A change of capital case policies made when the Trump administration restarted executions — including the introduction of a new lethal drug, pentobarbital — was the reason for Attorney General Merrick Garland's memorandum ordering the moratorium, the department said.
Congress & CourtsHerald-Palladium

Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As congressional Democrats gear up for another bruising legislative push to expand voting rights, much of their attention has quietly focused on a small yet crucial voting bloc with the power to scuttle their plans: the nine Supreme Court justices. Democrats face dim prospects for passing voting...
Elmira, NYNewsChannel 36

Politics in Two: Voting Reforms & Restrictions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The topic of voting rights is front and center in most news cycles these days. there are still false allegations of fraud in the 2020 elections, too. Now, legal action is putting challenges to voting rights across many states. As the Arizona audit of the presidential...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
POTUSMSNBC

Weisselberg indictment begs the question: What’s the cost of loyalty to Trump?

Will Allen Weisselberg risk a prison sentence, or will he turn on Donald Trump? Journalist David Cay Johnston says people who choose to enter Trump’s inner circle are willing to give up their own independence. “Allen Weisselberg is a wholly-owned psychological subsidiary of Donald Trump’s criminal mind, and if you work for Donald in any high level position you have to commit criminal offenses.”
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Federal Judge Denies Arizona Attorney General’s Petition for Federal Government to Complete Deportations Within Required 90 Days

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Bolton denied Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to require timely deportations from federal authorities. Federal law states that authorities must deport illegal immigrants within 90 days. In the ruling, issued last Wednesday, Bolton conceded that the law does require deportations within 90 days at...
Arizona StateWashington Times

Federal judge rejects Arizona challenge to Biden deportation rules

A federal judge on Wednesday gave a tentative blessing to the Biden administration’s current limits on deportations, saying the government has the right to set priorities, even if that means some illegal immigrants face almost no risk of deportation. Judge Susan R. Bolton said the Biden team may have narrowed...

