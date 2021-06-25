Justice Department to sue Georgia over voting restrictions
The Justice Department plans to announce a lawsuit Friday against Georgia over new voting restrictions, according to people briefed on the matter. The state law passed in the wake of former President Donald Trump's election defeat imposes new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, empowers state officials to take over local elections boards, limits the use of ballot drop boxes and makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.www.fox5vegas.com