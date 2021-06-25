Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analyzing Coca-Cola's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $54.15 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.

www.benzinga.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Coca Cola#Ask Price#Bid Price#Coca Cola#Ko#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Fastenal Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said the Wall Street analysts do not like Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST). Of the 16 analysts that cover it, only three have it as a buy. The company is going to report earnings on July 13 and Worth expects it to do well, so he is a buyer of the stock.
StocksBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: American Express

On Friday, shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $171.57. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF

On Friday, shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:BRF) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $23.29. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $36.48. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $9.43 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsBenzinga

Understanding Occidental Petroleum's Unusual Options Activity

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $30.12 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases 2,489 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Goldman Sachs, United, Discovery and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America — Bank stocks led the market comeback on Friday as bond yields rebounded. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America climbed more than 3% each as the 10-year Treasury yield bounced 7.2 basis points to 1.36%. The benchmark yield tumbled to 1.25% at its low on Thursday, intensifying concerns about an economic slowdown.
StocksBenzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock increased by 5.56% to $8.34 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 194.0K shares is 9.97% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $8.64. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

For investors with a long-term mindset, it's always a good time to put money to work in the stock market. The stock market offers few guarantees. However, the market has historically been kind to investors who take a long-term approach. According to data from Crestmont Research, there's never been a...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $223.69 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares fell 0.4% to close at $51.54 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:...
BusinessShareCast

Coca-Cola HBC to buy 30% stake in Caffe Vergnano

The acquisition, which is being made through its wholly-owned subsidiary CCH Holdings, is expected to compete in the second half of the year. In addition, Coca-Cola HBC and Caffe Vergnano will enter into an exclusive distribution agreement for Vergnano's products in Coca-Cola’s territories outside of Italy. Caffe Vergnano is a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Target Price at GBX 2,636.67

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,720 ($35.54).
StocksZacks.com

Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Intel & McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase (. JPM. ), Intel (. INTC. ), and McDonald's (. MCD. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Former Buffett Stocks Are the Best Value Buys Today

Warren Buffett is a billionaire because he’s smart with money. The legendary value investor looks for companies with solid fundamentals and potential for continued growth. He used to own shares of Canadian firms with the same qualities. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa), Buffett’s conglomerate, has no more holdings in Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU),...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy