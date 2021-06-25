Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spielberg's Amblin to make several films a year for Netflix

By JAKE COYLE
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Steven Spielberg, a filmmaker synonymous with big-screen enchantment, has set a new deal with Netflix in which his production company, Amblin Partners, will make multiple feature films per year for the streaming giant. The partnership, one long courted by Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, is a...

www.dailyherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
103K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Films#Paramount Pictures#Amblin Partners#Universal Pictures#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesThe Ringer

Over the Past 20 Years, Steven Spielberg Has Come to Terms With Himself

“His love is real. But he is not,” promised the poster for A.I. Artificial Intelligence in the summer of 2001. Besides deliberately recalling the tagline for E.T. (“He is afraid, he is totally alone, he is three million light years from home”), the phrasing cut to the peculiar and problematic paradox at the heart of Steven Spielberg’s downbeat sci-fi drama.
MoviesCollider

The Ending of Steven Spielberg’s ‘A.I.’ Is Still Devastating 20 Years Later

When A.I. Artificial Intelligence was released on June 29, 2001 (20 years ago today), director Steven Spielberg was hit with criticism about the way the film ended. Spielberg was at it again, they said, injecting schmaltz into a story that didn’t call for it. Eschewing a darker ending for a happier one. But the thing about those critics is that they were very wrong. The ending of A.I. is not schmaltzy or even that uplifting. It’s emotionally devastating and tremendously bleak.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film On The Platform

Netflix has never viewed the horror genre as being particularly important to the platform’s plans for total world domination, but as the early viewing figures for Fear Street Part One: 1994 are making abundantly clear, there’s definitely a huge audience out there keen to be scared out of their seats.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Comcast's Peacock Just Dealt a Blow to HBO Max and Netflix

Peacock signed a deal to license Universal Studio's films starting in 2022. HBO Max and Netflix previously licensed those films, and one may not have suitable replacements. As home entertainment distribution becomes more fragmented, two companies stand out. Peacock and Universal Studios recently signed a deal to license Universal films...
BusinessTVOvermind

Amblin Entertainment is Now Part of the Netflix Family

It’s amazing how people change their minds now and then since not long ago, famed director Steven Spielberg tried to make a case as to why Netflix movies shouldn’t be considered for the Academy Awards, and now Amblin Entertainment, his own company, has signed a deal with Netflix to produce several movies a year. It does sound as though Spielberg will still be working with Universal, which means he’ll be working with both companies as his influence will likely be felt even more than before. This will mean that Netflix has access to even more content than it already had, which is to say that it’s going to remain on top of the streaming game at this time since while the other networks continue to do their own thing, Netflix has been pushing forward in such a decisive way that trying to top it has become even harder throughout the years. Some might have thought that Amazon or Disney+ would have done this at some point, but even as new streaming sites emerge, those that have been in the game for a while have found new and exciting ways to up their site’s content and availability, creating even more interest in their brand as they’ve pushed forward. This is what Spielberg had to say via MovieWeb:
MoviesDecider

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: July 2021’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix has everything you need for a summer staycation. The streamer is adding a whole batch of new classics and original films, clearing out some titles leaving in June to showcase a July lineup that’s perfect for a summer movie marathon. Beat the heat with one of Netflix’s new movies.
MoviesNo Film School

The Meaning of the Ending of Steven Spielberg's 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence'

Steven Spielberg is the king of audience manipulation, but how does he play with that at the end of Artificial Intelligence?. It's hard to imagine two directors with as different of personas as Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick. One was a control freak obsessed with the details, the other is a dreamer obsessed with the audience. You might already know this, but the two of them were actually close friends. They shared an admiration for one another's work and frequently communicated ideas.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Charlize Theron Reveals When Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 Will Start Filming

While 2020 was a rough year for the film industry, especially with theaters being closed down, there were thankfully plenty of cinematic offerings to enjoy on streaming. Among the most popular movies in that category was Netflix’s The Old Guard, which starred Charlize Theron as the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries. In January, it was reported that The Old Guard 2 is moving forward, and Theron has now revealed when the sequel will start filming.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘A Marvel universe with horror movies’: Netflix’s Fear Street is a ready-made film franchise

You wait decades for an adaptation of Fear Street – and then three come at once. Well, almost at once. RL Stine’s best-selling teen horror novels, originally published in the 1990s (but revived briefly as a three-part miniseries in 2005 and again from 2014 onwards), have been loosely adapted into a series of films that are arriving on Netflix over three weeks: a ready-made film franchise. “I’ve never seen that done before,” Kiana Madeira, one of the trilogy’s lead actors, tells me. “It’s kind of like binge-watching, for film, and it’s just perfectly timed with people’s attention spans and the...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Zack Snyder’s new “Akira Kurosawa-inspired” sci-fi film Rebel Moon heading to Netflix

Zack Snyder is re-teaming with Netflix for an all-new intergalactic adventure. Snyder’s next project will an epic sci-fi fantasy titled Rebel Moon. The Hollywood Report broke the today that the filmmaker will co-write, produce, and direct Rebel Moon for Netflix. Snyder is co-writing the script with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. Snyder and Johnstad will receive story by credit.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Richard Donner, Iconic Film Director, Remembered By Hollywood: “The Greatest Goonie Of All,” Steven Spielberg Says

UPDATED with latest: Richard Donner, the director that launched Superman on the big screen and elevated the buddy movie to blockbuster status with Lethal Weapon as part of a five-decade film and TV directing and producing career, died Monday at age 91. His credits included helming such iconic movies across several genres from the horror pic The Omen to the kids adventure tale The Goonies to a Christmas classic Scrooged.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Fantasy Movie Is The #2 Film On Netflix This Week

It would be doing a huge disservice to Duncan Jones’ Warcraft to call it anything approaching an outright financial catastrophe, when it reigns as the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all-time thanks to a box office of $439 million. That being said, it did flop domestically by failing to even crack $50 million in the United States, and was saved from outright disaster by a strong showing in China, where it raked in over 50% of its global total.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

What Happened to the Films Selected for Last Year’s Cannes Film Festival?

This story about Cannes’ 2020 selection first appeared in TheWrap’s special digital Cannes magazine. Last year, Cannes announced a list of 62 new feature films as its official selection for 2020, a year in which the festival itself didn’t take place. Bearing the prestigious imprimatur of the festival, the movies (not separated into the usual sections, but given the other classifications used below) had a variety of releases. Here are some of the ones with the highest profiles since being singled out by Cannes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy