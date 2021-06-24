Southgate Mall to host 4th of July Celebration and Career Expo

“Celebration Under the Stars” presented by Middle Tennessee Electric will be held Sunday, July 4 with fireworks and music at the Fountains at Gateway. The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains beginning at 4:00 p.m. Live music featuring The Cleverlys will begin at 7:30 p.m. from the Fountains stage. The Cleverlys are a one-of-a-kind comedy/music blend coming from the remote part of the Ozark Mountains, near Cane Spur, Arkansas. The fireworks display will light up the sky at 9 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site. Sponsors: Middle Tennessee Electric (Presenting Sponsor), the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.