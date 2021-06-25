15+ events happening this weekend in Birmingham, June 25-27

We’ve got plenty keep you busy this weekend, Birmingham. From grand openings and movie lineups to the mother of all taco festivals, let the festivities begin, June 25-27. Friday, June 25 is Jimmie Hale Mission Awareness Night with the Birmingham Barons at Regions Field. The home team takes on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and invites you to hang around for the post-game fireworks show. The game begins at 7PM. Tickets available here.