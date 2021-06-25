Cancel
Denver, CO

Teen Killer to Serve Juvie System Sentence Despite Adult Prosecution

By Michael Roberts
Westword
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennie Bunsom's very long journey through the legal system has finally reached the formal punishment stage. Back in 2018, Bunsom killed her seven-year-old nephew, Jordan Vong, in a case that riveted the Mile High City, and the Denver District Attorney's Office subsequently announced that it would charge her as an adult. But the prosecution was delayed for more than a year even before the COVID-19 pandemic brought high-profile cases like hers to a screeching halt.

