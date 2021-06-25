Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Syrian refugee girls face 'dangerous' child marriage trend, says charity

By Maya Gebeily
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

BEIRUT (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Syrian refugee girls are increasingly at risk of child marriage due to a surge in pandemic-linked poverty, legal loopholes and long-term displacement in countries across the Middle East and North Africa, charity Save the Children said on Friday.

More than 5.5 million Syrians are registered as asylum seekers in the region, 10 years since conflict broke out in their homeland, according to the United Nations.

“Refugee communities are reeling from protracted displacement, poverty and the consequences of COVID-19 and we know that economic hardship, protection concerns and lack of access to education are persistent drivers of child marriage,” said Caitlin Smith from Save the Children.

“This is a dangerous trend that we fear could get worse in the summer,” said Smith, the charity’s campaign and advocacy manager for the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

The U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, said in March that up to 10 million more girls around the world may become child brides over the next decade because of COVID-19’s impact on schooling and economies.

Across the Middle East and North Africa, nearly 40 million married women and girls were wed in childhood, according to Save the Children.

In a report titled “Married by Exception”, the organisation found that laws against child marriage in Jordan, Iraq and Egypt included numerous exemptions - such as allowing early marriage with parental or judicial consent.

Lebanon, which alone is home to an estimated 1 million Syrian refugees, has not enacted a law against child marriage, despite years of campaigning by activists.

The report said that none of the countries it had studied enforce clear and consistent penalties for child marriage, and avenues for recourse were low, particularly in refugee camps, which often lie in remote areas.

Refugee girls are being married off at much higher rates than host communities as their families struggle to survive and see marriage as a way to save on expenses, it added.

The report noted that in Lebanon, 6% of Lebanese women aged between 20 and 24 reported being married before turning 18, but that rose to 40% among Syrian refugees of the same age.

Rana, a 16-year-old Syrian girl living in northern Lebanon, said all but one of her friends had already been married off.

“None of them are happy - they just want to go back to school,” Rana, who is not married, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In Turkey, too, about 15% of women between 20-24 were married as children, but that figure triples for Syrian refugees living there, the report said.

Ahead of the Generation Equality Forum in Paris next week, Save the Children urged all countries to set 18 as the minimum marriage age, close legal loopholes, register all marriages formally and penalise anyone who facilitates a child marriage.

“These countries need new laws, and it shouldn’t matter where you live,” said Rana, asking not to give her full name. “Whether in a village or a city, the law should be applied the same everywhere.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Marriage#Marriages#Syrian Refugees#Syrians#Save The Children#The United Nations#U N#Unicef#Lebanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
Related
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Syrian refugees in Jordan worried about upcoming cut in UN food aid

AMMAN, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Mohammad Harkal, a Syrian refugee living in Jordan with his wife and five children, voiced concerns that he would not be able to put bread on the table for his family if there is no aid from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Harkal's...
AdvocacyPhys.org

10 years later: How Syrian refugee-led supply networks improve quality of life

Basic needs of disaster- and conflict-impacted refugees are often met by humanitarian relief goods and services, and until now little was known about how refugees create economic livelihood beyond immediate relief. A new exploratory case study from Portland State University Associate Professor of Management Theodore Khoury reveals how Syrian refugees...
EducationLas Vegas Herald

Education Cannot Wait for Refugee Children in Crisis, says Yasmine Sherif

NEW YORK, Jun 19 2021 (IPS) - With financing, the number of out-of-school refuges could be reduced to zero, Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW) says, as the world commemorates World Refugee Day. In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with IPS in New York, Sherif shared her vision for...
Syriadocwirenews.com

Child deprivation among Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and Palestinian refugees from Syria living in Lebanon: a cross-sectional analysis of co-occurrence of deprivation indicators

Lancet. 2021 Jul;398 Suppl 1:S32. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(21)01518-X. BACKGROUND: Palestinian refugees in Lebanon (PRL) and Palestinian refugees from Syria (PRS) living in Lebanon have high poverty rates. As the social, economic, and physical environment in which a child develops is a strong determinant of health and wellbeing, a comprehensive approach that recognises the influence of multidimensional deprivation on child wellbeing is needed. This study investigates overlaps (co-occurrences) in deprivation indicators experienced by Palestinian children compared to those experienced by other vulnerable children living alongside them in Lebanon; children who are Syrian refugees (SYR) and children who are Lebanese nationals (LBN).
WorldPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Top EU official says aid access to Syrians must stay open

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — A top EU official warned Thursday that the potential closure of the only remaining border crossing through which humanitarian aid can enter parts of Syria held by anti-government insurgents would have “dramatic" consequences for millions of civilians. In an interview with The Associated Press, Janez...
WorldBirmingham Star

Peace vow as South Sudan marks independence with little to celebrate

President Salva Kiir on Friday pledged not to return South Sudan to war as the country marked 10 years of troubled independence with little to rejoice. At midnight on 9 July, 2011, raucous celebrations erupted as the world's newest nation was born and the people of South Sudan cheered the end of a decades-long struggle for statehood from Sudan.
AfricaThe Guardian

‘Any time, anything could go wrong’: the women hoping to heal South Sudan

When Gloria Soma left university in Tanzania in 2013, she decided to head for the homeland she had never really known. Her parents had left southern Sudan in the early 1990s and she had grown up in refugee camps overseas, first in Uganda during the “hard times” of the Lord’s Resistance Army, and then in Kenya. While she was immersed in her studies, the Republic of South Sudan was born, the 193rd country to join the UN. And she wanted to go.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Unaccompanied child refugees wrongly refused family reunification by Home Office, High Court rules

Unaccompanied child refugees have been wrongly refused family reunification by the Home Office, the High Court has ruled.Hundreds of children stranded in Europe who were denied the opportunity to reunite with their relatives in Britain last year could now have these rejections reversed, after a judge found that elements of the policy for processing these claims were unlawful.Under family reunion rules, a child can apply to reunite with family members in the UK, at which point the Home Office must establish whether the link is genuine and whether the relative can care for the child before any transfer takes place.But...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Guardian

After Priti Patel has finshed, which refugees will carry a torch for Britain?

‘Before I died I contemplated how drowning would feel.” So opens Gulwali Passarlay’s 2015 book The Lightless Sky. Passarlay was, in 2006, a 12-year-old boy in a rural village in Afghanistan, caught in the crossfire between Taliban and American forces. After his father was shot dead by US soldiers, his mother paid a smuggler to take Gulwali and his brother, Hazrat, to safety in Europe. It’s the beginning of a gruelling 12,000-mile trek that takes Passarlay from imprisonment in Iran to being thrown off a moving train in Bulgaria and to seeming death on an overcrowded boat from Turkey to Greece. He survives and makes his way across Europe to the “Jungle” migrant camp in Calais, before smuggling himself into Britain in a refrigerated lorry carrying bananas.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Father of 89 kids, ‘world’s largest family,’ dead at 76 in India

The purportedly most prolific father in the world has passed away. Ziona Chana, 76, died on Sunday in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, the BBC reported. Chana, who was the head of a polygamist Christian sect, is survived by an estimated 38 wives, 89 children and 36 grandchildren — thus making him, by some reports, the head of the “world’s largest family” during his lifetime.
AgriculturePosted by
LiveScience

Farmer discovers 2,600-year-old stone slab from Egyptian pharaoh

A farmer living near Ismailia in Egypt has uncovered a 2,600-year-old stela erected by pharaoh Apries, who ruled from about 589 B.C., to 570 B.C., the Egyptian antiquities ministry reported. The farmer found this ancient slab of sandstone while preparing his land for cultivation, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) northeast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy