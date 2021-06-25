Analyzing iShares Russell 2000 ETF's Unusual Options Activity

Cancel
On Friday, shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $232.57. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

