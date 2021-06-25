Analyzing iShares Russell 2000 ETF's Unusual Options Activity

According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”