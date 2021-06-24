Hamilton Couple Floating the River Save a Drowning Horse
A little bit of quick thinking from a Hamilton couple might have made them a new friend for life - of the animal variety. They could have never envisioned that a Father's Day float down the river would see them spring into action to save a horse from drowning in the Bitterroot River, but that's exactly what happened. And it appears that the lucky horse is very aware of just who the people are that came to its rescue.1075zoofm.com
