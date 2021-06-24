Cancel
Hamilton, MT

Hamilton Couple Floating the River Save a Drowning Horse

By Ryan Nelson
107.5 Zoo FM
 19 days ago
A little bit of quick thinking from a Hamilton couple might have made them a new friend for life - of the animal variety. They could have never envisioned that a Father's Day float down the river would see them spring into action to save a horse from drowning in the Bitterroot River, but that's exactly what happened. And it appears that the lucky horse is very aware of just who the people are that came to its rescue.

Missoula, MT
Hamilton, MT
Montana Pets & Animals
Montana Lifestyle
Montana State
Hamilton, MT
Hamilton, MT
