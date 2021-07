While still maintaining the subtle frenetic energy of past releases, Piecing It Together is the type of album most bands hope they can write at some point in their career. Free Throw’s Will Yip–produced fourth album sees the Nashville punks recognize their place in the universe not only as individuals but as a band, contemplating the vicious tour/release music/tour cycle most artists find themselves in and writing songs that aren’t influenced at all by what the next step in that process will look like.