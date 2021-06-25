Cancel
DiDi's Debut on the New York Stock Exchange is Expected to be 2021's Biggest U.S. IPO

By Entrepreneur en Español
Register Citizen
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiDi, a Chinese ride-hailer company, is preparing to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, Reuters reports. The private transportation platform could raise as much as $10 billion, according to the news agency. According to analysts, the firm could become the largest initial public offering (IPO) this year. The...

www.registercitizen.com
