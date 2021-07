Utah’s tech boom has been incredible. There are more tech jobs in Utah per capita than any other state in the country, and our tech economy keeps growing. Utah has minted tech billionaires such as Ryan Smith (who recently bought the Utah Jazz), and Josh James who is taking Domo to new heights. But as more tech moguls move in and want to inhabit the loveliest places along the Wasatch Front, our best farmlands are getting developed at an incredibly rapid pace.