Analyzing Home Depot's Unusual Options Activity

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.43.