RIP Phyllis Louise Parker

Phyllis Louise Parker, 79, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 20, 2021, in the Royal Middletown Nursing Center.

Phyllis was born on May 1, 1942, in Newport, RI to the late Samuel K. and Martha L. (Wiginton) Parker. She was educated in the Newport school system and a graduate of Rogers High School. She was the mother to the late Jeffrey Allen Parker. Phyllis worked for the Internal Revenue Service and retired after many years from their field office in Chicago IL. Upon her retirement, she returned to Newport RI where she worked for Jackson Hewitt during the tax season.

Phyllis will be remembered for her love of music, dancing, bingo, the Chicago Bears, and her laughter, which filled the room. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time at the Park Holm Senior Center where she would spend the day with her friends, sharing stories and playing cards. Her childhood friends Pauline Moye’ and Jeannette Willingham were often spotted together at the bi-annual Rec Reunion and other community events.

Phyllis was a generous and loving person, one of her favorite events was the annual “Feed The Hungry” service day, which she shared with her extended family at Community Baptist Church in Newport. Phyllis made sure every guest received a goodie bag and a hearty greeting. She will be sorely missed.

Phyllis was preceded in her death by her parents, Samuel K Parker Sr, and Martha L (Wiginton) Parker, her brother Walter Parker, her sister and brother in-law, Elaine N. (Parker) Lewis and Robert W. Lewis, Jr. Her son Jeffery A. Parker, her niece, and god-daughter Denice L. Franklin and nephew Brent E. Davis. She is survived by her aunt Laura Parker of Newport, siblings Edna M. Davis of Newport, Samuel K. Parker, Jr., of Middletown, Roslyn Brown of San Diego, CA Ralph Parker of Coventry, and Sharon Parker (Paul) Andrade of Providence. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, a great-great nephews, cousins and friends. Her kindness, care and joy will be remembered by those who loved her and those whom she loved.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM in the funeral home, to watch the livestream, follow this link link.memorial/parker

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to 5 Star Souper Kitchen at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!