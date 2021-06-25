Cancel
Souhan; Letting Rosario Go Was Still a Good Decision [PODCAST]

By Jay Caldwell
 16 days ago
The Twins lost 4-1 at home to the Cleveland Indians Thursday night in the first game of the 4-game series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Former Twin Eddie Rosario broke the 1-all tie with a 2-run single in the 8th inning. Jim says despite the big hit from Rosario last night he's had a bad season and the Twins' decision to let him go was the right one. Souhan says the Twins had too many bullpen pitchers have bad seasons this year like Alex Colome, Randy Dobnak, and Hansel Robles. He says the Twins should have done much better offensively against an unproven starting pitcher like J.C. Meija.

