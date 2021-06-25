Souhan; Letting Rosario Go Was Still a Good Decision [PODCAST]

The Twins continue to find themselves further and further behind the leaders in the American League Central and the wildcard race after a 6-1 loss to the White Sox Wednesday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it would make sense for the Twins to trade 41-year old designated hitter Nelson Cruz to a contending team. Souhan says Cruz wants to play for a winner and it is possible the Twins could get a decent prospect for him and then could turn around and re-sing him when he becomes a free agent after the season. Jim says Cruz likes playing in Minnesota but would like a chance at winning a championship.