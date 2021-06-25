Aunt Jemima to vanish from shelves, making way for Missouri-based rebrand

Nothing says summer like the fresh flavors of Mexican cuisine—but if your Taco Tuesdays or Enchilada Everydays include a side of salsa or queso, your health could be in danger. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about one particular company's products due to the serious health issues they may present to anyone who consumes them. Read on to find out if you should be tossing these foods right now and what to do if you've already eaten some of the compromised products.