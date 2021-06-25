Cancel
Food & Drinks

Aunt Jemima to vanish from shelves, making way for Missouri-based rebrand

By Natalia Gurevich
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 16 days ago

Aunt Jemima products are going to vanish from shelves this month, with Quaker Oats officially rebranding the products under the Pearl Milling Company label.

KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

