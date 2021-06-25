Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Smith/Kotzen release ‘Solar Fire’

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian Smith and Richie Kotzen have released “Solar Fire,” the fourth single from their debut self-titled project Smith/Kotzen. The song features Smith’s fellow Iron Maiden bandmate, Nicko McBrain, on drums. The accompanying video was shot in Los Angeles in April where Kotzen and Smith sang and performed together in the...

themusicuniverse.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Kotzen
Person
Adrian Smith
Person
Nicko Mcbrain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Fire#Bmg#Turks Caicos#Smith Kotzen#Song#Bmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMetalSucks

Current and Ex Members of Iron Maiden and Poison Release New Video, “Solar Fire”

“Solar Fire” is the fourth single from Smith/Kotzen, the critically acclaimed debut project from Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) and Richie Kotzen (ex-Poison, Winery Dogs). The album was released globally through BMG on March 26 and immediately became a Top 20 album chart success in the U.K. and reached No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in the U.S.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Eric Church releases ‘Heart on Fire’

Eric Church has released his new single, “Heart On Fire,” the follow-up to his recent No. 1 smash, “Hell Of A View.” Written solely by Church, the nostalgic track is credited for getting Church’s entire three-part Heart & Soul project started. “‘Heart On Fire’ was the first song we recorded...
Theater & Dancethemusicuniverse.com

BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’

New track appears on the CD single box set for “Butter”. BTS has released their “Butter” CD single box set that includes the summer song “Butter” as well as the brand new track “Permission to Dance” that will get your heart pumping. The instrumental versions of each are also included, bringing the track listing to four songs.
MusicNo Treble

Dave Mustaine Says Bass Tracking Is Done for Next Megadeth Album

Tracking for the new Megadeth album has been completed, though we still don’t know by whom. Frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed that recently removed bassist David Ellefson’s parts have been re-recorded by an unnamed musician. The guitarist and vocalist said the “bass parts are all done” and “it won’t be long” until the album is completed in a Cameo to a fan named Tina.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Post Malone releases ‘Motley Crew’

GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified Dallas, TX maverick Post Malone unveils a new track entitled “Motley Crew.”. The song his first new original music of the year and is the lead track from a companion project to a forthcoming documentary, coming soon. Once again, he delivers the perfect anthem to rage to, living up to the title of “Motley Crew” like only Malone can.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood. However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Blue Fire Will Be Getting An Xbox Release On July 9th

Graffiti Games announced today that they will be releasing Blue Fire onto Xbox, as the game will be dropping on July 9th, 2021. The game will essentially be the same version everyone else currently had with all the upgrades and updates being added in so Xbox players don't feel left out. Allowing you to embark on an extraordinary adventure through the desolate kingdom of Penumbra as you discover the hidden secrets of a land that time forgot. You can see the Xbox trailer for the game down at the bottom.
Musicloudersound.com

The story behind The Logical Song by Supertramp

In 1979, Paul McCartney was asked to name his favourite song of the year. He chose The Logical Song by Supertramp. For Roger Hodgson, Supertramp’s co-leader, it was the greatest of compliments. “Having been brought up on The Beatles,” he says, “it was wonderful to hear Paul McCartney loved my song.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Carly Pearce releases ‘Next Girl’ live version as original goes gold

Single celebrates gold status and Grand Ole Opry membership invitation. Carly Pearce has released a special live version of “Next Girl” as the original officially earns RIAA gold certification. “Next Girl (Live)” is out now via Big Machine Records. “I don’t know how to keep saying thank you enough for...
MusicMetalSucks

Iron Maiden Invite Fans to “Belshazzar’s Feast”

Iron Maiden have released a new video in which singer Bruce Dickinson, wearing a shirt for “Belshazzar’s Feast,” invites fans to that very event:. “July the fifteenth. Rain or shine, heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast. But your mum can’t come!”. The video all but...
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Solar Opposites Renewed For Season 4, Release Date!!

When it’s the Rick and Morty creators coming up with a show, excellence is what we could expect the least. And standing firm to all our expectations, Solar Opposites turned out to be extremely charming, hilarious, and surprisingly sincere. The 2 Seasons that have been released in 2020 and 2021 had reliably strong humor with the transitions from one plot to the next so swift, that it’s hard not to be won over by Solar Opposites’.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled: 'How's he doing that?' I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn't have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jaden Smith Releases Moldable Earbuds

The 'After Earth' actor launches a new earbud line, which is described as the 'first-ever true wireless earphones that mold to the unique shape of your ears.'. AceShowbiz - Jaden Smith has launched a new line of moldable earbuds as part of a collaboration with bosses at Ultimate Ears. The...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

The new wave of classic rock: 15 guitar bands you need to know about

SoCal rock 'n' roll crew Rival Sons have been kicking out the jams ever since they formed in 2009. So how, after six albums and a decade-plus in existence, did the four-piece find themselves entering 2021 as one of the forerunners of a new, surging musical movement dubbed the “New Wave of Classic Rock”?
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Cody Johnson releases two additional songs

“God Bless The Boy (Cori’s Song)” and “Stronger” available now. CoJo Music/Warner Music Nashville Platinum recording artist Cody Johnson released two brand new tracks, “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s song)” and “Stronger,” from his forthcoming double album. “God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)” was written by Barrett Baber, Terri Jo...
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Release Date Revealed, Game Set in Hong Kong Island

Marks those calendars because Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown release date has finally been announced! It’ll be racing onto retailers on September 22, 2022. As revealed during the Nacon Connect stream, developers Kylotonn Racing revealed that fans will be able to get their hands on the next Test Drive game next year. This was announced with a whole new CGI trailer, which also confirms that the title will be taking place in Hong Kong Island.

Comments / 0

Community Policy