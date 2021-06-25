Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Two Books Set in Tucson to Read This Summer

Posted by 
Kate Feathers
Kate Feathers
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7BDW_0afALwHb00
Illustrational photoby Sunsetoned from Pexels

There are quite a lot of books out there that are set in Tucson, Arizona. It honestly doesn't surprise me because the particular vibe that Arizona has can't be easily replaced by anything else. Many authors love throwing their characters into the desert of Southern Arizona as well as Tucson, and what's more, many readers love to discover stories that are set there.

If you live in Tucson or Arizona in general and if you're looking for books that are set in the very area you live in, I have 2 books for you that might do the trick. They can be a bit dark, nonetheless, they might make for a great read during the summer days ahead.

Let's look at 2 books that are set in Tucson and that you might want to give a try this summer.

The Flower in the Skull by Kathleen Alcalá

The first novel that we're going to explore is called The Flower in the Skull and it was written by Kathleen Alcalá. The book was published in 1999. It's only 192 pages long, and therefore it can make for a quick and satisfying read. You can finish it in one or two days. If you prefer to take your time with books, though, there's no need to rush - you can take as much time as you need.

So, what's the novel about? The plot starts in the 1870s in the desert where a village that belongs to Opata Indians gets attacked. The main protagonist of the book, Concha, has to leave her village behind. She moves to Tucson where she finds a job. She eventually stays in Tucson and raises her daughter Rosa there. Rosa has many obstacles to overcome due to the fact that she's so far away from her native culture.

Some of the themes that are explored in the novel are cultural heritage, family, and identity. Kathleen Alcalá's official website provides a description of the book as well:

"The Flower in the Skull, Kathleen Alcalá's second novel, chronicles three generations of women descended from the Opata Indians of the Sonoran Desert. 'Like the family in Alcalás previous novel,' according to Publishers Weekly, 'this one travels far--physically, spiritually, and emotionally--in order to survive.'"

Desert Jade by C.J. Shane

The second book, Desert Jade, is a bit darker - it's a mystery thriller full of suspense. The novel was written by C.J. Shane and it was published in 2017, so it's only 4 years old. It's 260 pages long, therefore it's not extremely chunky - you can finish it in under a week if you wish to do so.

Desert Jade is a part of a series, actually - a trilogy. The whole trilogy is called Letty Valdez Mysteries, and the following books are called Dragon's Revenge and Daemon Waters.

The story follows Letty Valdez who is a Tucson private investigator as well as a war veteran (Iraq War, to be precise). Together with another detective, Zhou Liang Wei, they solve crimes. They try to stop Hong Kong Triad smugglers as well as save three women who have been kidnapped.

According to Rope's End Publishing, a reader has said this about the novel:

"An enjoyable and suspenseful book! ​Desert Jade is the first Letty Valdez mystery. It's a fast moving and richly textured book set in Tucson, Arizona. I was pulled in immediately by well crafted characters and fine descriptions of the southwest and local culture."

So why not give it a read? You might end up liking the novel so much that you'll read the whole series.

I hope you enjoy reading.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Kate Feathers

Kate Feathers

872
Followers
212
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

I'm a student of Languages & Comparative Literature who writes about relationships, feminism and personal growth. Discover more of my work: https://linktr.ee/clumsylinguist

 https://kate-feathers.medium.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Alcalá
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoran Desert#War Veteran#In The Desert#Books Set#Pexels#Opata Indians#Concha#Publishers Weekly#Letty Valdez Mysteries#Dragon#Rope S End Publishing#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Desert
Country
Iraq
Related
Mesa, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Where to Buy Antiques in Mesa, Arizona

If you live in Mesa or you're passing through, and if you're interested in buying antiques, Mesa has some great places where you can find these items. Before we get into the specifics, though - what are antiques? The Cambridge Dictionary gives a great definition:
Tucson, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Two Female Authors Who Have Lived in Tucson and Whose Work You Might Recognize

Have you ever wondered what well-known authors have lived in Tucson, Arizona?. Today, we're going to have a look at two female authors from Tucson whose work has become quite well-known. They haven't written classics, however, their books have been very successful in the realm of their own genre. I've heard plenty about the work of both of them before I even knew they lived in Tucson, and so I think there's a chance you might recognize their work as soon as you read the titles, too.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Here Are Two Coming-of-Age Novels That Are Set in Tucson, Arizona

I'm a huge fan of books. Mystery, historical fiction, young adult fiction, detective novels, you name it - I will read it. One of my favorite things to do is to try to find books that are set in the city or area that I live in. That's because when you read about fictional characters experiencing dramatic things in the area that you know so well, it makes the whole reading experience even more enjoyable.
Chandler, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Visit These Three Parks in Chandler, Arizona, and Enjoy Nature

If you'd like to explore nature in Chandler, Arizona, you've come to the right place. There are many beautiful parks to visit and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere that nature brings. You can go for a nice stroll, have a picnic with friends (while socially distancing, of course, we need to stay reasonable), walk your dog, exercise, or just lie in the grass in the shade of a tree.
Mesa, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Discover These Two Interesting Places in Mesa, Arizona

Illustrational photoby Wesley Carvalho from Pexels. Mesa, Arizona, has many incredibly interesting places to offer - you can visit theaters, museums, parks, venues... there is something for everybody in Mesa if you just dare to look and explore the city a little. No matter if you're just passing by or if you're a local, the places mentioned in this article might be fun for you to discover in Mesa.
Chandler, AZPosted by
Kate Feathers

Discover These Two Highly Educational Centers in Chandler

Illustrational photoby August de Richelieu on Pexels. If you're wondering what educational places there are to discover in Chandler, Arizona, you've come to the right place!. Chandler is a wonderful city that has many amazing places to offer, and these also include educational centers, museums and more. Thanks to such places, you get to broaden your knowledge in certain areas and gain new experiences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy