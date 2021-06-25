Two Books Set in Tucson to Read This Summer

Illustrational photo by Sunsetoned from Pexels

There are quite a lot of books out there that are set in Tucson, Arizona. It honestly doesn't surprise me because the particular vibe that Arizona has can't be easily replaced by anything else. Many authors love throwing their characters into the desert of Southern Arizona as well as Tucson, and what's more, many readers love to discover stories that are set there.

If you live in Tucson or Arizona in general and if you're looking for books that are set in the very area you live in, I have 2 books for you that might do the trick. They can be a bit dark, nonetheless, they might make for a great read during the summer days ahead.

Let's look at 2 books that are set in Tucson and that you might want to give a try this summer.

The Flower in the Skull by Kathleen Alcalá

The first novel that we're going to explore is called The Flower in the Skull and it was written by Kathleen Alcalá. The book was published in 1999. It's only 192 pages long, and therefore it can make for a quick and satisfying read. You can finish it in one or two days. If you prefer to take your time with books, though, there's no need to rush - you can take as much time as you need.

So, what's the novel about? The plot starts in the 1870s in the desert where a village that belongs to Opata Indians gets attacked. The main protagonist of the book, Concha, has to leave her village behind. She moves to Tucson where she finds a job. She eventually stays in Tucson and raises her daughter Rosa there. Rosa has many obstacles to overcome due to the fact that she's so far away from her native culture.

Some of the themes that are explored in the novel are cultural heritage, family, and identity. Kathleen Alcalá's official website provides a description of the book as well:

"The Flower in the Skull, Kathleen Alcalá's second novel, chronicles three generations of women descended from the Opata Indians of the Sonoran Desert. 'Like the family in Alcalás previous novel,' according to Publishers Weekly, 'this one travels far--physically, spiritually, and emotionally--in order to survive.'"

Desert Jade by C.J. Shane

The second book, Desert Jade, is a bit darker - it's a mystery thriller full of suspense. The novel was written by C.J. Shane and it was published in 2017, so it's only 4 years old. It's 260 pages long, therefore it's not extremely chunky - you can finish it in under a week if you wish to do so.

Desert Jade is a part of a series, actually - a trilogy. The whole trilogy is called Letty Valdez Mysteries, and the following books are called Dragon's Revenge and Daemon Waters.

The story follows Letty Valdez who is a Tucson private investigator as well as a war veteran (Iraq War, to be precise). Together with another detective, Zhou Liang Wei, they solve crimes. They try to stop Hong Kong Triad smugglers as well as save three women who have been kidnapped.

According to Rope's End Publishing, a reader has said this about the novel:

"An enjoyable and suspenseful book! ​Desert Jade is the first Letty Valdez mystery. It's a fast moving and richly textured book set in Tucson, Arizona. I was pulled in immediately by well crafted characters and fine descriptions of the southwest and local culture."

So why not give it a read? You might end up liking the novel so much that you'll read the whole series.

I hope you enjoy reading.

