Prince William and Harry DRASTICALLY scale back unvailing of Princess Diana statue
Prince William, 39, the Duke of Cambridge – and future King of England who left fans “blushing” recently – and his brother Prince Harry, 36, were set to put aside their rumored feud – which was recently reignited after the former Duke of Sussex made some shocking claims with his wife, Meghan Markle, 39, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, against the Royal Family – for the unavailing of their late mother, Diana Princess of Wales’s statue to commemorate her would be 60th birthday, on July 1, 2021. But, it now seems the royal brothers have decided to drastically scale back the celebration, as they scrap the date and reschedule the large event for a much later date.kardashiandish.com