Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Prince William and Harry DRASTICALLY scale back unvailing of Princess Diana statue

By Stefani Munro
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William, 39, the Duke of Cambridge – and future King of England who left fans “blushing” recently – and his brother Prince Harry, 36, were set to put aside their rumored feud – which was recently reignited after the former Duke of Sussex made some shocking claims with his wife, Meghan Markle, 39, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, against the Royal Family – for the unavailing of their late mother, Diana Princess of Wales’s statue to commemorate her would be 60th birthday, on July 1, 2021. But, it now seems the royal brothers have decided to drastically scale back the celebration, as they scrap the date and reschedule the large event for a much later date.

kardashiandish.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

107K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family#The Mail Online#Covid#The Royal Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
U.K.Posted by
CNN

A look inside Buckingham Palace's $500 million refurbishment

The Queen has a whopping £369 million ($514 million) budget to refurbish her London pad -- a figure that may seem excessive when she spends most of her time at Windsor Castle these days. This week, the Queen's royal accounts for the past financial year were published, revealing £31.6 million ($44 million) had been spent on the renovation in the past 12 months, up from £16.4 million ($23 million) the year before.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Reportedly Planned a Secret Dinner Meeting During Harry's Last Visit

During his most recent trip home to the United Kingdom earlier this month, Prince Harry reportedly had plans for a one-on-one dinner with his father, Prince Charles. The royals reportedly planned to get together to begin the process of healing their strained relationship and working through the issues that got them to this point, including some raised by Harry during his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey this spring.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

24 sweet royal mum moments: Duchess Kate, Princess Eugenie and more

We're used to seeing the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge at formal engagements, but every so often we see their maternal sides in rare off-duty photographs. Although royal mums tend to keep much of their family lives private, many have been snapped cuddling and playing with their children in public – and their little girls and boys pull the cutest expressions!
UEFAVanity Fair

Prince William Is Back on the Polo Field

After years away from his favorite sport due in part to the global pandemic, Prince William was able to return to the polo field on Friday to engage in some light competition all in the name of charity. The royal participated in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Honeymoon Phase Is Over

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry’s rash and brash UK exit could come back to haunt him according to one royal expert. Will the Fresh Prince of Montecito, “question what he’s given it all up for” after the “honeymoon phase” of his US life wears off?. Royal Family...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince William Returns to Polo in Charity Match as Duchess Kate Continues to Self-Isolate

Back at it! Prince William returned to the polo field after a lengthy break to play in a charity match while wife Duchess Kate remained isolated after a COVID-19 exposure. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, participated in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 at Guards Polo Club Windsor on Friday, July 9. The match raised money and awareness for multiple organizations that he and Kate, 39, support, including Tusk, Centrepoint, London Air Ambulance, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, Family Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales and East Anglia Children’s Hospices.
Cambridge, KYWHAS 11

Kate Middleton and Prince William are Having the Best Time at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Prince William love their tennis! On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the women's singles final match at Wimbledon, where Ashleigh Barty beat Karolina Pliskova, making her the first Australian women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Goolagong Cawley in 1980. For the occasion at All...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesElle

Kate Middleton and Prince George Dressed Sharply to Cheer England on in Euro 2020 Final

Prince George made a very rare public appearance again with his mom and dad at tonight's Euro 2020 final soccer match between England and Italy. Once again, George wore a sharp little suit that matched his dad Prince William's. Kate Middleton, fresh off her Wimbledon engagement this afternoon, changed into a white tee, white blazer, dark pants, and big red Blaiz earrings as a bold, go Team England accent.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims There Were Actually SEVERAL Palace Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world was absolutely shocked at what they learned — especially regarding the detail that the royal family had been racist towards an unborn Archie. We mean, even the longtime host didn’t expect it! But according to a new claim, the couple may have actually downplayed some of the details.
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”
UEFAPosted by
People

Prince William Returns to the Polo Pitch

Prince William got back in the saddle on Friday — returning to his beloved polo field for a long-awaited match. The Duke of Cambridge took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 at Guards Polo Club Windsor, raising funds and awareness for charities both he and Kate Middleton support, including Centrepoint, East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Tusk.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Charles chased Diana up stairs in early days of marriage - but Harry changed everything

It was hailed as the wedding of the century, the day the world was swept up in the grandeur and the romance of the match between a future king and his beautiful young bride. On July 29, 1981, 750 million people in 74 countries watched as Lady Diana Spencer married the heir-apparent, becoming the Princess of Wales, while crowds numbering 600,000 lined the streets of London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy