Monroe, LA

Looking for something to do in NELA this weekend?

By Jessica Torricelli
KNOE TV8
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - Events are flocking to Northeast Louisiana this weekend!. The first annual Calvert Crossing Thunder on the Ouachita River is June 26 - 27, 2021 at the Forsythe Boat Ramp. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Admission is $8, and free for kids 12 and under. If you want to participate, you can register around 8 a.m. on race day. The Deep South Racing Association says a portion of the proceeds will go to the Monroe Police Department. The association says you can’t bring in your own alcohol to the event, but they will be selling alcohol at the event.

www.knoe.com
