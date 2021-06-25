Matthew Cloutier

Horace Ballard has fostered connections between art and the public since he was 17 years old, working for a little extra pizza money, but he never planned to be a curator. It wasn’t until he worked as a gallery teacher while completing his master’s degree at Yale that he decided to forge a career from his knack for making art come alive. “Galvanizing people of all ages to encounter a work of art through their senses and adding a little bit of context here and there — just to further their looking — that’s what a curator does,” says Ballard, who was recently selected as the new Theodore E. Stebbins Jr. Associate Curator of American Art at Harvard Art Museums. “We tell stories about culture and ideas and people, and I thought: ‘Maybe I can do this.’”