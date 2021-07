Audi, like the majority of major manufacturers, is making the switch over to electric power and is currently spearheading the movement in Europe, alongside brands such as Volkswagen and Volvo. Whereas other brands have focused on producing efficient and affordable EVs, Audi has been pushing for performance, and the Audi RS e-tron GT is the end result. This all-electric GT sports sedan packs a massive punch of power, and will put most gas-powered sports cars to shame, but is it quick enough to dethrone the Audi R8 Coupe as the quickest four-ringer on the market? In a video posted to YouTube by Auditograhy, we get to find out...