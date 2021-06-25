MRI Software Launches Workplace Central to Enable Safe, Flexible and Efficient Return to Work

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleUnified Workplace Management Offering Enables Businesses to Effectively Manage the Needs of a Hybrid Workforce While Ensuring the Safety of Employees, Visitors and Contractors. MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, announces the launch of MRI Workplace Central, a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to manage the return of their workforce to the office and other workspaces. The workplace management offering allows property and facility managers to gain visibility across all facets of the commercial sites they operate to ensure they are well-run and safe.

